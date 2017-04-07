At the Letters: Stephen Brunt talks Aaron Sanchez doc, Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez (John Raoux/AP)

In episode 101 of At the Letters, Arden Zwelling and Ben Nicholson-Smith welcome Stephen Brunt to the podcast for a discussion about his upcoming Aaron Sanchez documentary and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Originally aired April 06 2017

Here’s how episode 101 unfolds:

  • ATL begins with Stephen Brunt in studio to discuss his documentary, Aaron Sanchez: Limitless, which runs on Sportsnet Sunday April 9 after the Blue Jays play the Rays.
  • Brunt, Ben and Arden then discuss the 2017 Blue Jays, including Troy Tulowitzki, Steve Pearce and Rowdy Tellez.

Expect new At the Letters episodes every Wednesday.

