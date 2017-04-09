Marlins place Hechavarria on DL with strained oblique

NEW YORK — Miami Marlins shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria has been put on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained left oblique muscle.

Shortstop J.T. Riddle was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans before Sunday night’s series finale against the New York Mets.

Hechavarria felt the injury before batting practice Saturday but thought he could play through it and went 2 for 5 in the Marlins’ 8-1 win.