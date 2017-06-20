Marlins prospect Garrett undergoes Tommy John surgery

Braxton Garrett. (Lenny Ignelzi, File/AP)

MIAMI — Left-hander Braxton Garrett, the Miami Marlins’ top prospect, has undergone Tommy John surgery.

Garrett was the seventh overall selection in the 2016 amateur draft. The 19-year-old made his professional debut this year with Single-A Greensboro, starting four games before going on the disabled list. Dr. James Andrews performed the surgery Tuesday.

Right-hander Tyler Kolek, the Marlins’ top pick in the 2014 draft, underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2016. He is expected to resume pitching soon.

More from Sportsnet
Red Sox place 3B Sandoval back on disabled list
Associated Press
Former Blue Jays outfielder Michael Saunders DFA'd by Phillies
Sportsnet Staff