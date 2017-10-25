Marlins’ Stanton, Astros’ Altuve win Hank Aaron Awards

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve was busy before Game 2 being honoured as winner of the Hank Aaron Award as the most outstanding offensive performer in the American League.

Miami outfielder Giancarlo Stanton won the NL award.

Aaron was on hand at Dodger Stadium to present the trophies. The winners were decided in voting by a special panel of Hall of Fame players and fans.

Altuve is the first Astros player to win the award. Aaron was enthusiastic about the 5-foot-6 player, saying there aren’t many people that he would pay to see play, but Altuve is one of them.

Stanton won for the second time since 2014. He posted 59 home runs and 132 RBIs for the Marlins.