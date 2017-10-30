MLB issues ‘permission slip’ for those who stayed up to watch Game 5

Twenty-five runs over five hours and 17 minutes.

Game 5 of the World Series was as wild a baseball game as you’ll ever see, with the Houston Astros eventually putting the fork in a 13-12 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 10th inning Sunday (or early Monday depending on your time zone) to take a 3-2 series lead.

With all the emotional peaks and valleys of the epic slugfest, MLB decided to have some fun on social media and provide fans with a permission slip to miss work or school Monday.

The athletes themselves couldn’t help poke fun at the high-stakes drama, look at the damage done to Justin Verlander’s face!

Feel free to start calling Houston Texans star J.J. Watt “McDonald’s” from now on, because he sure was lovin’ that extra-innings W.

Astros shortstop Carlos Correa blacked out from excitement during Alex Bregman’s walk-off single.

I can’t recall doing that https://t.co/qhpOQoIIon — Carlos Correa (@TeamCJCorrea) October 30, 2017

This series has been incredible, and Game 6 goes Tuesday.