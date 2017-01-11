MLB Rumours: Mets remain motivated to move Jay Bruce

The MLB off-season is slowly gaining traction again, and with a long list of free agents still on the board, teams are expected to be busy as spring training approaches.

Here are the latest rumours from around baseball:

Jay Bruce still in trade rumour limbo

The New York Mets still want to trade outfielder Jay Bruce, and are operating under a mandate from ownership to hold off on any bullpen spending until they shed salary from the current roster, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Bruce has been linked to the Blue Jays at several points over the past year, and will continue to draw interest from teams in need of a power-hitting outfielder. The 29-year-old is a flawed defender in right field, but hit 33 home runs with 99 RBI for the Mets and Cincinnati Reds in 2016. New York picked up Bruce's $13 million option for 2017, but after re-signing Yoenis Cespedes, the Mets have a surplus of outfielders.

Orioles and Mark Trumbo drifting apart?

A reunion between the Baltimore Orioles and Mark Trumbo is looking less likely, as Roch Kubatko of MASN reports that there has been no movement towards a new deal.

Trumbo led the league in home runs last season with 47, but like many power hitters, the 30-year-old has been met with a quieter market than expected. The Orioles did address their corner outfield last week with the addition of Seth Smith and they stand to gain a compensation pick if Trumbo signs elsewhere because he declined their qualifying offer.

The Texas Rangers have also checked in on Trumbo, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

Dodgers maintaining interest in Brian Dozier

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins continue to haggle over a potential trade package for second baseman Brian Dozier, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports. Young right-hander Jose De Leon is believed to be the centrepiece of the package offered by L.A., and Rosenthal adds that the Twins would like to move quickly out of respect for Dozier.

Minnesota has an opportunity to sell high on Dozier, who is coming off a career year with 42 home runs, 99 RBI, and an OPS of .886. Dozier's salary further adds to his trade value as he is due just $6 million in 2017 and $9 million in 2018 before hitting free agency. After a year in which the Twins won just 59 games and had their lowest attendance total since 2004, a move for the future would be understandable.

MLB.com ranks the 24-year-old De Leon as the Dodgers' number two prospect. The former 24th-round pick has shot through their system while averaging 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings in the minors, and made his MLB debut with four starts in September. That brief promotion resulted in a 6.35 ERA over 17.0 innings, but coming off a 2.61 ERA over 86.1 innings at triple-A, De Leon's value remains very high.

Due to this impasse, Rosenthal added that the Dodgers are expected to circle back on other trade options such as Ian Kinsler and Logan Forsythe.

Yankees unlikely to make another splash

GM Brian Cashman said during an appearance on Yankees Hot Stove that New York's roster is at "99.9 percent-plus" of what it will be entering spring training.

The Yankees traded catcher Brian McCann to Houston in November before signing free agent outfielder Matt Holliday and bringing back closer Aroldis Chapman on a five-year, $86 million contract.

Cashman added that he's stayed in touch with the Chicago White Sox regarding pitcher Jose Quintana, but that the high sticker price "more likely than not prevents a deal." Jack Curry of the YES Network reports that the White Sox wanted "at least three elite prospects" in trade talks.

Wieters drawing interest from Angels

The Los Angeles Angels are considering a run at free agent catcher Matt Wieters, according to a Heyman report. Wieters has been met with a relatively quiet market, but with the Angels currently looking at a tandem of Martin Maldonado and Carlos Perez behind the plate, the sides could be a logical fit. In 2016, the 30-year-old Wieters hit 17 home runs with a .711 OPS and was named an All-Star for the fourth time in his career.

Cubs thinking outside the box

The Chicago Cubs intend to use a six-man rotation at some point in 2017, Sherman reports, and that strategy could include free agent right-hander Tyson Ross. The Cubs are reportedly one of four finalists for the 29-year-old who missed nearly all of 2016 and underwent thoracic outlet surgery in October.

Chicago's desire to stretch out their rotation stems from the added workload their starters took on during last season's World Series run. Jon Lester tacked an additional 35.1 innings on top of his regular season workload while Kyle Hendricks added 25.1 and Jake Arrieta added 22.1.

In 2014 and 2015, Ross was one of the game's most consistent starters as he posted a 3.03 ERA while pitching 195.2 and 196.0 innings. When healthy, Ross leans on a strong fastball and slider combination that produces a very high rate of ground balls.