MLB teams choose 20 Canadians in 2017 draft

A total of 20 Canadians were selected over the three-day MLB draft, including 16 on the final day on Wednesday.

That number is down from 25 drafted in 2016. The record is 48 in 2002.

Of the 20 selections, 13 are current or former members of the junior national team program including the first Canadian selected, right-handed pitcher Landon Leach of Pickering, Ont.

Leach was drafted on Monday, the first day of the draft, by the Minnesota Twins in the second round (37th overall). London, Ont., shortstop Adam Hall followed on Day 1, going to the Baltimore Orioles with the 60th overall pick.

The Orioles, Twins, Toronto Blue Jays, and Detroit Tigers each selected two Canadians while the Arizona Diamondbacks, Houston Astros, New York Mets, Washington Nationals, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Miami Marlins, Los Angeles Angels, Cincinnati Reds, Oakland Athletics and Philadelphia Phillies each selected one.

Canada was first recognized as a draft region in 1991.

——

Canadians selected in 2017 MLB draft:

Right-handed pitcher Landon Leach (Pickering, Ont.) — Twins, second round (37th overall); shortstop Adam Hall (London, Ont.) — Orioles, second round (60th overall); right-hander Zach Pop (Brampton, Ont.) — Dodgers, seventh round (220th overall); right-hander Daniel Procopio (Toronto) — Angels, 10th round (295th overall); outfielder Jonathan Lacroix (Montreal) — Astros, 12th round (361st overall); outfielder Eric Senior (Toronto) — Nationals, 13th round (403rd overall); outfielder Clayton Keyes (Calgary) — Diamondbacks, 15th round (442nd overall); second baseman Jared Young (Prince George, B.C.) — Cubs, 15th round (465th overall); right-hander Cade Smith (Abbotsford, B.C.) — Twins, 16th round (466th overall); outfielder Raphael Gladu (Trois-Rivieres, Que.) — Mets, 16th round (487th overall); outfielder Tanner Kirwer (Sherwood Park, Alta.) — Blue Jays, 20th round (609th overall); catcher J.D. Osborne (Whitby, Ont.) — Marlins, 22nd round (659th overall); shortstop Louis Boyd (North Vancouver, B.C.) — Mariners, 24th round (723rd overall); shortstop Jason Willow (Victoria) — Orioles, 24th round (728th overall); outfielder Cooper Davis (Mississauga, Ont.) — Blue Jays, 25th round (759th overall); right-hander Kyle Thomas (Mississauga, Ont.) — Tigers, 30th round (905th overall); second baseman Dondrae Bremner (Toronto) — Reds, 31st round (917th overall); second baseman Jake Lumley (Windsor, Ont.) — A’s, 33rd round (981st overall); second baseman Edouard Julien (Quebec City) — Phillies, 37th round (1,103rd overall); second baseman Rhys Cratty (Langley, B.C.) — Tigers, 40th round (1,205th overall)