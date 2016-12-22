Morosi: Rangers emerging as favourites to land Edwin Encarnacion

Edwin Encarnacion still does not know where he will live when the 2017 season rolls around, but Texas is the most likely destination, says FOX Sports and MLB Insider Jon Morosi.

Morosi was a guest on The Jeff Blair Show on Sportsnet 590 The Fan Thursday morning and said when it comes to bringing in the talented 34-year-old first baseman and designated hitter, the Texas Rangers make the most sense.

“They have the clearest need and they have the most demonstrated tendency over recent years to spend for the right free agent,” Morosi said. “I think Edwin is that right free agent.”

Encarnacion is one of a significant group of free agent power-hitters still waiting to sign a new contract. Mike Napoli, Chris Carter, Adam Lind, Brandon Moss, Mark Trumbo and Encarnacion combined to hit 212 home runs in 2016.

Morosi noted if the Rangers do miss out on the former Blue Jay, they will likely scoop up either Trumbo or Napoli.

If the Rangers are the team that will separate from the pack and sign Encarnacion, they will have to submit an offer greater than the one the Blue Jays made before free agency, according to Morosi.

"I think he probably deserves more," Morosi said about the four-year, $80 million offer, adding that $22 million or $23 million more over four-years would likely get it done.

The Cleveland Indians, Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics have also been linked to Encarnacion rumours as of late.