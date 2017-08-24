Nationals to add Hall of Famers Rodriguez, Raines to Ring of Honor

National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Tim Raines. (Hans Pennink/AP)

The Washington Nationals will induct former catcher Ivan ‘Pudge’ Rodríguez and former Montreal Expos outfielder Tim Raines into the Ring of Honor at Nationals Park before their game against the Miami Marlins on Aug. 28.

Rodriguez played 155 games with the Nationals during the final two seasons of his career. The Hall of Famer slashed .255/.291/.341 with six home runs during that time.

Raines retired in 2002, so did not appear in any games for the Nationals. He spent 13 seasons with the Expos, being named to seven all-star teams and winning the batting title in 1986.

