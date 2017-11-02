By The Numbers: Dodgers, Astros play World Series for the ages

Why did it have to end at seven?

The 2017 edition of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers was one of the best in recent memory, producing some of the greatest post-season performances in baseball history.

And now it’s over and the Astros are champions. Pitchers and catchers report in 103 days.

While you catch your breath from the whirlwind series, here’s a roundup of some of the craziest stats to came out of the latest Fall Classic.

56 — The number of seasons it took the Houston franchise to win its first World Series title.

4 — The number of strikeouts MVP George Springer had in Game 1 of the World Series. He had four more in the final six games.

5 — The number of home runs Springer hit in the World Series. He’s only the third player ever to do this.

4 — The number of batters hit by Astros pitcher Lance McCulllers in Game 7, tying a MLB record that’s over 100 years old.

21.60 — Yu Darvish’s ERA in the World Series. The Dodgers’ big trade deadline acquisition allowed nine hits, eight earned runs and two home runs in 3.1 innings pitched.

7 — The number of games Dodgers reliever Brandon Morrow pitched in the World Series, only the second time a pitcher has appeared in every game.

15 — The number of home runs the Astros hit in the World Series, the most by one team ever.

25 — The number of total home runs in the World Series, also a record.

28 — The number of extra base hits the Astros had in the World Series, once more a record.

104 — The total number of home runs hit in the playoffs, surpassing the 100 hit in 2004 for the most ever.

17 — The total number of strikeouts in the World Series for Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger. He passed Yankees rookie Aaron Judge, who had 16 in the ALDS, for most ever in a playoff series.

111 — The number of losses the Astros had in 2013. It was the most losses in a season in franchise history. Less than a year later, in June of 2014, Sports Illustrated boldly predicted the Astros would win the 2017 World Series.

4 — The number of teams that have won the World Series within five years of losing over 100 games. The Astros join the 2016 Chicago Cubs, 1969 New York Mets and 1914 Atlanta Braves as the only teams to achieve this quick of a turnaround.

2,651 — The number of games (regular season and post-season) Carlos Beltran played before finally winning his first World Series title at age 40.

7 — The number of MLB teams that have yet to win a World Series title after the Astros claimed their first. The Texas Rangers, Washington Nationals, San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, Seattle Mariners, Colorado Rockies and Tampa Bay Rays are all still chasing their first title.

8 — The number of different teams to win the World Series over the last 10 seasons. The San Francisco Giants won three, making them the only repeat winner during that time.

1.16 million — The total number of Houston residents estimated to have watched at least a portion of Game 7. That’s almost half of the 2.4 million households in the Greater Houston area, according to The Houston Chronicle.

Statistics provided by Sportsnet Stats, ESPN Stats & Info and Baseball Reference.