Orioles closer Britton has record consecutive saves streak end

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Zach Britton. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

BALTIMORE — Zach Britton‘s AL-record run of converting 60 consecutive saves has ended.

The Baltimore Orioles closer blew a 7-5 lead by giving up two runs to Oakland in the ninth inning Wednesday.

Britton yielded three hits and a walk, along with a wild pitch, before being removed from the game with score tied.

Britton had not blown a save since Sept. 20, 2015, at Tampa Bay.

The left-hander finished well short of the major league record of 84 straight converted saves, set by Eric Gagne from 2002-04.

