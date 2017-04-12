Orioles pitcher Oliver Drake makes young fan’s day with game of catch

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Oliver Drake made a young fan’s day on Wednesday at Fenway Park.

Drake, who is from nearby Worcester, Mass., spotted the fan while warming up in left field prior to the Orioles’ game against the Boston Red Sox.

The fan was decked out in Baltimore apparel and had a big smile on his face as Oliver threw him a ball to start a game of catch.

After over a minute of tossing, Drake then approached the fan to sign the ball they were throwing.

The Orioles have the early advantage in the American League East division, leading Boston by half a game.