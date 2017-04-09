Padres place right-hander Trevor Cahill on disabled list

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Trevor Cahill, pictured above. (Matt York/AP)

SAN DIEGO — The Padres have placed right-hander Trevor Cahill on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain, a move retroactive to Thursday.

San Diego recalled right-hander Zach Lee from Triple-A El Paso on Sunday

Cahill, who left the Chicago Cubs as a free agent, lost 3-1 at the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night.

