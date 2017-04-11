President: Multiple parties in talks to buy Marlins

Miami Marlins President David Samson says talks with multiple parties interested in buying the team are in the "fourth inning," leaving lots of uncertainty about the future of the franchise.

Hours before the Marlins’ home opener Tuesday, Samson said owner Jeffrey Loria might sell before the end of the season — or not at all.

Samson declined to identify any suitors. Former Yankees captain Derek Jeter and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush are reportedly involved separately with groups that have showed interest in buying the team. Joshua Kushner, whose older brother is an adviser to President Donald Trump, had a preliminary agreement to buy the Marlins before breaking off negotiations.

Samson is beginning his 16th season as team president and didn’t rule out remaining in the job if Loria sells.