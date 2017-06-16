Rangers activate Ross for season debut, add Napoli, Gomez

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Rangers have activated right-hander Tyson Ross for his Texas debut following off-season surgery, and first baseman Mike Napoli and centre fielder Carlos Gomez are coming off the disabled list.
Texas also recalled left-handed reliever Dario Alvarez from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday before the opener of a three-game series at home against Seattle.
Reliever Tony Barnette was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained right ring finger, and utility men Ryan Rua and Jurickson Profar were sent to Round Rock. Right-hander Dillon Gee was designated for assignment.
The Rangers are also closer to getting ace left-hander Cole Hamels back about six weeks after he strained his right oblique muscle. Hamels was expected to make his first rehab start with Double-A Frisco on Friday night.
Napoli went on the DL with a lower back strain on June 6. He’s hitting just .192 but has 11 homers, tied for the second most on the team.
Gomez has been out since May 16 with a strained right hamstring. He has a .246 batting average as the primary leadoff hitter, but was hitting fifth in the lineup against the Mariners.