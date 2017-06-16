Rangers’ Hamels set for first rehab start six weeks after injury

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers left-hander Cole Hamels is set for his first rehab start since straining his right oblique about six weeks ago.
Hamels is expected to throw 55-60 pitches for Double-A Frisco on Friday night. The team didn’t announce any plan beyond that appearance.
The four-time All-Star was injured while warming up for a scheduled start May 2 at Houston. It’s the first time Hamels has been on the disabled list since the Rangers acquired him at the trading deadline in 2015.
Hamels is 2-0 with a 3.03 ERA in five starts this season.