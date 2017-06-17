Rangers pitcher Cashner on 10-day DL with muscle strain

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Andrew Cashner delivers during the first inning of against the Houston Astros, Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Houston. (Eric Christian Smith/AP)

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers placed right-handed starter Andrew Cashner on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a strained left oblique.

The Rangers purchased the contract of right-hander Ernesto Frieri from Triple-A Round Rock and had him in the bullpen for Saturday night’s home game against the Seattle Mariners.

Cashner (3-6) left his most recent start on Wednesday after allowing 10 hits and four earned runs in four innings of a 13-2 loss to the Houston Astros.

The team designated first baseman-outfielder Peter O’Brien for assignment.

The Rangers also announced infielder Hanser Alberto, sidelined all season with a right shoulder injury, will have surgery on Monday.

More from Sportsnet
Carlos Gomez, Tyson Ross return and lead Rangers to win over Mariners
Associated Press
Rangers activate Ross for season debut, add Napoli, Gomez
Associated Press