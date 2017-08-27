The Raptor, Carl’s Jr. and Swaggy T: The best of Players Weekend

Tommy Pham's first career walk-off hit helps the Cardinals beat the Rays, plus Rhys Hoskins makes history for the Phillies.

Players Weekend let MLB players kick back, let loose and have some fun.

Nicknames on colourful uniforms gave the game a fresh jolt as teams turn their attention to the final stretch of the season. And of course that fun was all over social media.

Here are the best posts from Players Weekend.

These puns are home runs

There are few things better than a good pun and these ones really knocked it out of the park.

Equipment more colourful than a rainbow

Besides the colourful uniforms, players used Players Weekend to add some flair to their equipment. Bats, cleats and gloves all got makeovers. Here are some of our favourites.

Players get chance to say thank you

One of the cooler things about Players Weekend is that players got a chance to say thank you to those who helped them make it to the big leagues with a custom message on the sleeve of their uniforms.

Some photos are just too random

Our final category of Players Weekend social posts are the ones that cant’t find a category.

Enjoy.

