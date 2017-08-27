The Raptor, Carl’s Jr. and Swaggy T: The best of Players Weekend

Players Weekend let MLB players kick back, let loose and have some fun.
Nicknames on colourful uniforms gave the game a fresh jolt as teams turn their attention to the final stretch of the season. And of course that fun was all over social media.
Here are the best posts from Players Weekend.
These puns are home runs
There are few things better than a good pun and these ones really knocked it out of the park.
A trusted name for all your (hypothetical) shipping needs.#PlayersWeekendpic.twitter.com/JB3kklPMGl
— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 26, 2017
Who ? It's me#playersweekend@#MLB pic.twitter.com/yvWaFm1VDY
— Chih-Wei Hu (@cwhu1993) August 26, 2017
Equipment more colourful than a rainbow
Besides the colourful uniforms, players used Players Weekend to add some flair to their equipment. Bats, cleats and gloves all got makeovers. Here are some of our favourites.
.@KoltenWong's custom shoes for #PlayersWeekend are pic.twitter.com/VHL1HdQBwr
— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 27, 2017
#PlayersWeekend cleats pic.twitter.com/rKlBYmZ26u
— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 26, 2017
Players get chance to say thank you
One of the cooler things about Players Weekend is that players got a chance to say thank you to those who helped them make it to the big leagues with a custom message on the sleeve of their uniforms.
Day 2 of #playersweekend and I want to THANK my family and coaches who have helped me get to where I am today. Not possible without them pic.twitter.com/Dd1kPBMjMl
— Travis Shaw (@travis_shaw21) August 26, 2017
Some photos are just too random
Our final category of Players Weekend social posts are the ones that cant’t find a category.
Enjoy.
Allow us to reintroduce ourselves. #PlayersWeekend pic.twitter.com/nM1HfdZw3z
— Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 26, 2017
At the end of the day, these are just men playing a kid's game.#PlayersWeekend pic.twitter.com/jrIg8MQb2g
— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 27, 2017