Rays acquire catcher Jesus Sucre from Mariners in trade

In this July 17, 2016, file photo, Seattle Mariners catcher Jesus Sucre removes his mask to look for a ball during a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Seattle. The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired catcher Jesus Sucre from the Mariners on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, for a player to be named or cash. Sucre appeared in 90 games over four seasons with the Mariners, batting .209 with two homers and 20 RBIs. (Ted S. Warren, File/AP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired catcher Jesus Sucre from the Seattle Mariners for a player to be named or cash.

Sucre appeared in 90 games over four seasons with the Mariners, batting .209 with two homers and 20 RBIs. The Rays did not add him to the 40-man roster, but will invite the 28-year-old to major league spring training.

The deal was announced Wednesday.

More from Sportsnet
Yankees' Tanaka says he isn't thinking about ability to opt out
Associated Press
At the Letters: Blue Jays add Joe Smith, Zwelling talks Otani
At The Letters