Red Sox, first-round pick Houck agree to $2,614,500 bonus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Boston Red Sox and first-round draft pick Tanner Houck reached agreement Wednesday on a contract that gave the University of Missouri right-hander a $2,614,500 signing bonus, which is slot value for the 24th overall selection.

Houck will report to Class-A Lowell to begin his professional career.

The 20-year-old went 4-7 with a 3.33 ERA as a junior last season, striking out 95 in 94 2/3 innings and holding opponents to a .220 batting average. Houck wound up setting the Missouri record for innings pitched by a three-year player and had the fourth-most strikeouts in school history.

Houck, who stands an imposing 6-foot-5, was drafted in the 12th round of the 2014 first-year player draft by the Toronto Blue Jays, but decided to pitch in college rather than sign a contract.

The Red Sox have now signed four of their top 10 selections in this year’s draft.