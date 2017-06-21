Red Sox, first-round pick Houck agree to $2,614,500 bonus

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Boston Red Sox and first-round draft pick Tanner Houck reached agreement Wednesday on a contract that gave the University of Missouri right-hander a $2,614,500 signing bonus, which is slot value for the 24th overall selection.
Houck will report to Class-A Lowell to begin his professional career.
The 20-year-old went 4-7 with a 3.33 ERA as a junior last season, striking out 95 in 94 2/3 innings and holding opponents to a .220 batting average. Houck wound up setting the Missouri record for innings pitched by a three-year player and had the fourth-most strikeouts in school history.
Houck, who stands an imposing 6-foot-5, was drafted in the 12th round of the 2014 first-year player draft by the Toronto Blue Jays, but decided to pitch in college rather than sign a contract.
The Red Sox have now signed four of their top 10 selections in this year’s draft.