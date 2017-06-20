Red Sox place 3B Sandoval back on disabled list

Boston Red Sox Pablo Sandoval high fives team mates after scoring in the eighth inning against the the Toronto Blue Jays, Tuesday, April 18, 2017. (Fred Thornhill/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox have placed third baseman Pablo Sandoval on the disabled list with a left ear infection.

The team also optioned right-hander Austin Maddox to Triple-A Pawtucket before Tuesday night’s game in Kansas City.

Infielder Deven Marrero and first baseman Sam Travis were recalled from Pawtucket.

After appearing in just three games last season, Sandoval is batting .212 with four homers and 12 RBIs in 32 games this year. In three seasons since signing a five-year, $95 million contract with Boston, Sandoval has batted .237 with 14 homers and 59 RBIs while appearing in just 161 games.

