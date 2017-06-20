Red Sox place Pablo Sandoval back on disabled list

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The team also optioned right-hander Austin Maddox to Triple-A Pawtucket before Tuesday night’s game in Kansas City.
Infielder Deven Marrero and first baseman Sam Travis were recalled from Pawtucket.
After appearing in just three games last season, Sandoval is batting .212 with four homers and 12 RBIs in 32 games this year. In three seasons since signing a five-year, $95 million contract with Boston, Sandoval has batted .237 with 14 homers and 59 RBIs while appearing in just 161 games.