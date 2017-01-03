Reds sign former Blue Jays reliever Drew Storen

The Cincinnati Reds have signed former Toronto Blue Jays reliever Drew Storen to a one-year contract.

The 29-year-old right-hander struggled in 33.1 innings with the Blue Jays, posting a 6.21 ERA with six home runs allowed, before being traded to the Seattle Mariners.

Storen pitched better once he landed in the American League West, improving to a 3.44 ERA and lowering his walk and home run rates. That strong finish allowed Storen to obtain a $3 million guarantee, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Storen joins a late-inning relief mix that includes Raisel Iglesias and Michael Lorenzen. In theory he could become a trade chip if he bounces back in 2017 and the Reds remain afterthoughts in a competitive NL Central race.