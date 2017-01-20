Report: Bautista ‘likely’ to play for Dominican Republic at WBC

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jose Bautista is “likely to play” for the Dominican Republic at the World Baseball Classic, according to Jon Morosi of FOX Sports.

Bautista, who signed a one-year, $18-million deal with the Blue Jays on Wednesday, would be joining a Dominican outfield that already includes Nelson Cruz, Starling Marte, Gregory Polanco and Marcell Ozuna.

The Dominican Republic defeated Puerto Rico 2-0 to win the 2013 World Baseball Classic, but Bautista was not on the team. Former Blue Jays general manager Alex Anthopoulos refused Bautista's participation because he underwent season-ending wrist surgery months earlier.

Bautista was on the WBC roster in 2009 when the Dominican Republic went 1-2 and did not advance to the knockout stage.