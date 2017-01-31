Report: Blue Jays agree to one-year deal with lefty J.P. Howell

Alex Anthopoulos the vice president of baseball operations for the Los Angeles Dodgers joins Prime Time Sports to talk about the Toronto Blue Jays signing J. P. Howell.

The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly landed free-agent left-handed reliever J.P. Howell.

Multiple reports Tuesday said the Blue Jays had signed Howell to a one-year agreement pending physical. The team had not confirmed the deal.

The move would fill a hole left in Toronto’s bullpen by the departure of free-agent lefty Brett Cecil, who agreed to a four-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals early in the off-season.

Howell, who is familiar with the American League East after spending six years with Tampa Bay, pitched the last four seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He was 1-1 with a 4.09 earned-run average through 64 games (50 2/3 innings) with L.A. in 2016, walking 15 batters while striking out 44.

The 33-year-old Howell had a career-best ERA of 1.43 through 44 innings with the Dodgers in 2015.

