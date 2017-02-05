Report: Blue Jays agree to one-year deal with relief pitcher Joe Smith

The Toronto Blue Jays have come to a contract agreement with free-agent relief pitcher Joe Smith, according to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports.

The righty began the 2016 season with the Los Angeles Angels. He was traded to the Chicago Cubs in August for Jesus Castillo.

Smith, who turns 33 next month, had a combined 2-5 record with a 3.46 ERA, 40 strikeouts, 18 walks and six saves in 52 innings pitched. He didn’t make any post-season appearances with the World Series-winning Cubs.

The Cincinnati native began his career as a pro with the New York Mets in 2007 and spent two seasons there. He’d go on to play five years in Cleveland before signing in Los Angeles in 2013.