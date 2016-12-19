Report: Blue Jays showing interest in lefty reliever Travis Wood

The Toronto Blue Jays are showing interest in free agent left-handed reliever Travis Wood, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi.

Toronto is also looking at Jerry Blevins and Boone Logan, Morosi says.

Wood, a member of the Chicago Cubs for the last five seasons, made 77 appearances with the World Series champs in 2016, striking out 47 with 27 walks and an ERA of 2.95. Pitching exclusively out of the bullpen for the first time in his career, the 29-year-old held left-handed hitters to a .128/.208/.239 batting line.

In 2013 Wood was named an All-Star during a season that saw him post a 3.11 ERA in 200 innings spanning 32 starts.

The Blue Jays’ interest in Blevins was first reported in November by Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith. The lefty posted a 2.79 ERA over 73 games with the New York Mets in 2016.

Lastly, Logan finished his season with a 3.69 ERA over 66 appearances with the Colorado Rockies (who recently signed lefty Mike Dunn to a three-year deal).

The Blue Jays’ interest in the left-handed relief market became necessary following the departure of Brett Cecil. The one-time All-Star left a sizable hole in Toronto’s bullpen with internal options at the position now including Aaron Loup, Matt Dermody, Chad Girodo and Jeff Beliveau.