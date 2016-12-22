Report: Edwin Encarnacion signs with Cleveland

Edwin Encarnacion has signed with the Cleveland Indians, according to a report from Jon Heyman.

The deal is worth $65 million over the three guaranteed years, Jeff Passan adds, with a $20 million club option for a fourth year in 2020.

The 33-year-old joined the Blue Jays in a 2009 trade and has since developed into one of the league's most consistent power threats.

Encarnacion hit 239 home runs in his time with the Blue Jays, ranking him third in franchise history behind only Jose Bautista and Carlos Delgado. He also ranks sixth on the organization's all-time RBI list with 697 and 10th in doubles with 202.

In 2016, Encarnacion set a career high with 127 RBI and produced an OPS of .886. His 42 home runs also matched a career high and tied him for third place in Major League Baseball.

Toronto offered Encarnacion a qualifying offer earlier this off-season and will now receive a compensatory draft pick.