Report: Encarnacion’s contract with Indians has attendance bonus

If Edwin Encarnacion‘s new contract with the Cleveland Indians results in more fans in the seats at Progressive Field, the former Toronto Blue Jays star will earn some extra cash.

According to a Thursday report from Jon Heyman, Encarnacion’s guaranteed three-year, $60-million contract includes an attendance bonus.

“There are up to $1 million a year in attendance bonuses,” Heyman wrote on fanragsports.com. “Normally, attendance clauses wouldn’t be worth much in Cleveland. But the excitement there is palpable.”

The specifics of the bonuses were not detailed.

Attendance bonuses are somewhat rare and typically reserved for popular, veteran players. It’s not a new trend, however, with origins dating back to the 1930s. Reggie Jackson had a notable attendance bonus in his contract when he joined the California Angels in 1982. In recent years, Ken Griffey Jr. had a substantial $3 million attendance bonus clause when he returned to Seattle in 2009—Griffey’s bonus was contingent on plate appearances—and Johnny Damon got one when he joined the Tampa Bay Rays in 2011.

Encarnacion, who hit 42 home runs and an AL-leading 127 RBIs in 2016, joins the Indians after eight seasons with Toronto.

“They have great, young talented players. I know it’s going to be (successful) for a long time this team here,” Encarnacion said Thursday at a press conference in Cleveland. “That’s why I came here. I believe in this team and think we can win the World Series.”