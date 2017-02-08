Report: Ex-Giants star Brian Wilson eyes comeback as knuckleballer

Got Heem!!!

Fan favourite Brian Wilson has a little more baseball left in him. The former the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers star reliever is hoping to return to baseball as a knuckleballer, according to Tim Brown of Yahoo! Sports.

“I can already see myself out there throwing up some waffles,” he told Brown.

The three-time all-star hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2014. Wilson has undergone two Tommy John surgeries — one in college and another in 2012 when he was with the Giants. He signed with the Dodgers after returning from the 2012 procedure and had some late-season success.

The 2014 campaign did not go well, as he allowed 49 hits in 48.1 innings and had an earned-run average of 4.66. The Dodgers released him at the end of the season.

“It was kinda good to lay back and figure out what I wanted. It feels like a new leaf,” Wilson said. “I may be 34, but I’m actually 26 biologically.”

Wilson said he developed a knuckleball when he was 12 but the Giants never let him use it for fear it would affect catchers Buster Posey, Mike Matheny and Bengie Molina.

Brown added that Wilson said he has thrown for at least two teams in the past couple weeks.

“I always said that once my career was over I was coming back as a knuckleballer,” he said. “I’m good with it. Man, I get to play a game. It’s going to be pretty fun.”