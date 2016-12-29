Report: Jose Bautista in ‘active contract discussions’ with Blue Jays

Jose Bautista and the Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly talking about a reunion.

Jon Morosi of FOX Sports is reporting the two sides are engaged in ‘active contract discussions’.

A return to the Blue Jays would have seemed exceedingly unlikely for Bautista just weeks ago, but the changing shape of the market appears to have rejigged the calculus.

Coming off his worst offensive season since his 2010 breakout and saddled with a qualifying offer, the 36-year-old’s market has been opaque and seemingly thin as a surplus of power hitters remain available in free agency.

It appears that few teams are willing to relinquish a first-round pick and pay top dollar to acquire the aging slugger while the Blue Jays remain a possible fit due to their dearth of corner outfield options.

Last season Bautista hit .234/.366/.452 with 22 home runs, 69 RBI and poor defensive metrics - good for 1.4 WAR. The 13-year veteran has posted a .261/.382/.528 line with 265 home runs and 701 RBI in nine seasons with the Blue Jays.