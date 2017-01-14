Report: Jose Bautista a potential target for Indians

After acquiring free-agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion, the Cleveland Indians may have another ex-Toronto Blue Jay on their radar.

According to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports, the Indians are staying in touch with a number of potential targets. Jose Bautista was named as a possibility, provided his salary drops to a point where Cleveland’s front office can afford it.

The Indians exceeded their expected payroll limit after signing Encarnacion, but they are prepared for any scenario.