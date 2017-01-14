Report: Jose Bautista a potential target for Indians

Jose Bautista. (Fred Thornhill/CP)

After acquiring free-agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion, the Cleveland Indians may have another ex-Toronto Blue Jay on their radar.

According to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports, the Indians are staying in touch with a number of potential targets. Jose Bautista was named as a possibility, provided his salary drops to a point where Cleveland’s front office can afford it.

The Indians exceeded their expected payroll limit after signing Encarnacion, but they are prepared for any scenario.

Michael Saunders still hopeful of return to Blue Jays

Walker amazed by Canadian baseball talent