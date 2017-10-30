Report: Marlins will attempt to trade Giancarlo Stanton

The Miami Marlins are planning to cut down their payroll, which means major changes could be coming in south Florida.

According to Barry Jackson and Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald, the Marlins will try to trade Giancarlo Stanton, Dee Gordon and Martin Prado in order to reach their target of a $90 million payroll.

Stanton, 27, is due $25 million in 2018. He has six years remaining on the mammoth 13-year deal that he signed in 2014.

Gordon has a very reasonable $10.5 million, $13 million and $13.5 million over the next three years on his contract. However, Prado may not be moved due to his age and injury history.

Stanton hit an incredible 59 home runs with a .281 batting average and 132 RBI in 2017.