Report: Phillies among teams interested in Jose Bautista

As the free agent market for power outfield bats continues to develop, the Phillies have emerged as a potential suitor for Jose Bautista. Philadelphia’s wide-ranging list of possible targets includes the free agent slugger, according to a report from Ken Rosenthal.

Philadelphia’s first pick in the 2017 MLB Draft, eighth overall, is protected, so the team would only be forced to forfeit the 45th overall pick to sign Bautista.

Rosenthal reports that the Phillies are still reluctant to part with that pick, however, which makes them “a less likely option.”

Michael Saunders and Brandon Moss are also mentioned as outfielders that the Phillies could target, along with Jay Bruce of the New York Mets on the trade market. Philadelphia’s outfield currently consists of the veteran Howie Kendrick and the young Odubel Herrera, who signed a five-year, $30.5 million extension in December, but there is room for an upgrade in right field and the Phillies are expected to have payroll flexibility remaining.

Beyond their trade addition of Kendrick, the Phillies have also dealt for pitchers Clay Buchholz and Pat Neshek. Jeremy Hellickson, a trade acquisition last winter, also signed a $17.2 million qualifying offer to stay with the club.