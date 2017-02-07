Report: Yankees sign first baseman Chris Carter to one-year deal

The New York Yankees have agreed to sign power-hitting first baseman Chris Carter to a one-year, $3-million deal, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Carter smashed 41 home runs for the Milwaukee Brewers this past season, tying him with Colorado’s Nolan Arenado for most in the National League. However, he also led the league with 206 strikeouts.

The 30-year-old Carter has a reputation as an all-or-nothing hitter, averaging 33 homers and 187 strikeouts over the past four seasons. His career batting average is .218.

It’s unclear where Carter fits on the current Yankees roster with Greg Bird, Matt Holliday and Tyler Austin all expected to see playing time at first base and designated hitter.

The deal is pending a physical, reports Nightengale.