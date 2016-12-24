Reports: Blue Jays not out on Bautista, asking about McCutchen

While Edwin Encarnaction has moved on from the Toronto Blue Jays, another fan-favourite player has not ruled out a return.

In a column on Yahoo Sports, Jeff Passen reports that Jose Bautista would consider returning to Toronto on a one-year deal. The catch, according to Passen’s source, is that Bautista would only sign that deal if it’s worth more than the $17.5 million qualifying offer the Blue Jays extended to him.

“That’s where his heart is,” someone close to Bautista told Passen. “He wants to go back there.”

If Bautista decides to sign a one-year deal, it would be a big drop his original ask almost a year ago, which was rumoured to be as much as $150 million over five years. But, as Passen points out in his article, a short term deal would give the Blue Jays a better chance to evaluate the 36-year-old who is coming off his worst season in seven years.

But Bautista isn't the only outfielder the Blue Jays are pursuing. According to ESPN's Jerry Crasnick, the Blue Jays are asking the Pittsburgh Pirates about outfielder Andrew McCutchen.

A couple weeks ago, Pirates president Frank Coonelly said he expects McCutchen to be in Pittsburgh's opening day lineup, but the former MVP's name has been tied to trade rumours all offseason.