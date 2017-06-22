Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Reports: Chicago Cubs send slugger Kyle Schwarber to minors
Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber, right, celebrates with Willson Contreras after hitting a grand slam during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, June 3, 2017. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)
Schwarber, 24, is hitting .171/.295/.378 with 12 home runs in 64 games as a left fielder, first baseman and catcher. He torn his ACL last April, but returned to the lineup in time for the World Series, which the Cubs won over Cleveland.