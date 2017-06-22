Reports: Chicago Cubs send slugger Kyle Schwarber to minors

Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber, right, celebrates with Willson Contreras after hitting a grand slam during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, June 3, 2017. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

The Chicago Cubs have sent slugger Kyle Schwarber to the minors, according to several reports.

Schwarber, 24, is hitting .171/.295/.378 with 12 home runs in 64 games as a left fielder, first baseman and catcher. He torn his ACL last April, but returned to the lineup in time for the World Series, which the Cubs won over Cleveland.

