Justin Upton signs five-year deal with Angels

The Los Angeles Angels have signed outfielder Justin Upton to a five-year contract.

The #Angels have agreed to terms on a five-year contract with OF Justin Upton. The contract will take Upton through the 2022 campaign pic.twitter.com/sLT2WYSD34 — Angels (@Angels) November 2, 2017

The new deal is reportedly worth $106 million.

Upton was traded from the Detroit Tigers to the Angels at the August waiver trade deadline. The 30-year-old posted an OPS of .887 with seven home runs in 27 games with Los Angeles.

