Justin Upton signs five-year deal with Angels

Los Angeles Angels' Justin Upton, has signed a five-year deal with the team. (Chris Carlson/AP)

The Los Angeles Angels have signed outfielder Justin Upton to a five-year contract.

The new deal is reportedly worth $106 million.

Upton was traded from the Detroit Tigers to the Angels at the August waiver trade deadline. The 30-year-old posted an OPS of .887 with seven home runs in 27 games with Los Angeles.

More to come.

