Ross Atkins: Blue Jays ‘optimistic’ about Josh Donaldson’s progress

The Toronto Blue Jays‘ lineup could get a boost before their Tuesday home opener against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Josh Donaldson left Sunday’s loss to the Rays with right calf tightness, but Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins remains ‘extremely optimistic’ about the status of the club’s third baseman.

“If it’s not today it’s certainly going to be within days,” Atkins told the Starting Lineup on Sportsnet 590 The FAN Tuesday morning. “Nothing’s ever certain but we’re extremely optimistic that within days he’ll be playing again and it might be today.”

Donaldson, who dealt with a right calf strain in spring training, wasn’t the only member of the Blue Jays to go down over the weekend. J.P. Howell was placed on the disabled list after straining his shoulder.

“These aren’t injuries we feel will be by any means catastrophic,” Atkins said. “We’ll know a lot more today on both of those fronts. Obviously with J.P. it will be another week before he’s back in action but he’s already progressed very well. He’s already throwing again. He feels very strong and he’s encouraged.”

Atkins disappointed with start, still feels good about team





The Blue Jays are 1-5 to start the season and with the Maple Leafs and Raptors about to begin their post-season runs, there is mounting pressure on the baseball team to perform.

“There’s a heightened energy and a heightened expectation that comes with it,” Atkins said. “We don’t expect to go 1-5 in any six-game stretch and by no means are we just sitting back and saying, ‘hey, that’s going to happen.’ We’re immediately thinking about adjustments and we’re constantly thinking—even if we were 5-1 or 6-0—we’re constantly thinking about improvement and getting better."

J.A. Happ will be on the mound for the Blue Jays Tuesday. The game airs at 7 p.m. ET on Sportsnet with pre-game coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET.