Royals announce two-year, $16M deal for Jason Hammel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals have announced their $16 million, two-year contract with Jason Hammel, a move designed to shore up the starting rotation after the death of Yordano Ventura in a car accident last month.

Hammel will make $5 million this season and $9 million next season, and the deal announced Wednesday includes a $2 million buyout of a 2019 mutual option. Hammel can make a $250,000 annual performance bonus if he throws 200 innings.

Right-hander Alec Mills was designated for assignment Wednesday to clear space for Hammel on the 40-man roster. Hammel had agreed to the contract late Sunday pending a physical.

He slots into a starting rotation that includes left-handers Danny Duffy and Jason Vargas and right-hander Ian Kennedy, with the fifth spot up for grabs in spring training.