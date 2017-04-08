Sanchez brilliant in 2017 debut despite disheartening Blue Jays loss

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Toronto Blue Jays didn’t want to take any chances Saturday in the aftermath of the previous night’s slugfest, so they called up rookie right-hander Casey Lawrence, just in case. With Aaron Sanchez making his first start since popping a blister nearly two weeks ago and the bullpen on fumes, they couldn’t risk being left exposed.

"If the blister flared or he takes one off the knee cap, we’d be pitching (Darwin) Barney an inning, couldn’t do (Ryan) Goins, he had that elbow issue, Salty (Jarrod Saltalamacchia), or maybe we’d just forfeit," manager John Gibbons quipped beforehand. "Might have to."

Sanchez quickly and emphatically allayed any and all concerns with a brilliant 2017 debut, allowing just a run on four hits and three walks with six strikeouts over seven boss innings to outduel Chris Archer. But when Joe Biagini gave up a lead in the eighth inning and a bullpen battle ensued, Lawrence ended up making his big-league debut anyway, surrendering a bases-loaded walk in the 11th inning to Brad Miller for a disheartening 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Blue Jays are 1-4 to start a season for the first time since 2004, matching the worst start in franchise history through five games first set in 1978. Their run differential is minus-3.

"The guys are battling," Gibbons said afterwards. "Every game we’ve played … has been that tight game late and we’re just coming up short. We’ll break out, though."

Mallex Smith, the sprinter-fast left-fielder who wreaked havoc all night, opened the 11th with a double and after Tim Beckham bunted him to third, Gibbons called for intentional walks to Corey Dickerson and Kevin Kiermaier. Lawrence struck out Evan Longoria but after Miller just held back a swing on a 2-2 change-up – with replay suggesting the second baseman did go – he missed with a four-seamer away to end the game.

"I thought it was close," Lawrence said of the 2-2 pitch. "Whatever those guys call, they’re the judge and the jury at the end of it. I’ve got to make a better 3-2 pitch. That was a ball out of my hand, it wasn’t a very competitive pitch."

The outing capped a wild 24 hours for the 29-year-old right-hander, who was scheduled to start triple-A Buffalo’s season opener until he learned of his promotion at 12:30 a.m.

"Up and down," he said of his day.

Gibbons came out to the mound in the 11th before issuing the intentional walks, discussing the situation with his players as Smith’s extreme speed at third was a complicating factor.

"You never want to face Longoria, one of the top hitters in the game, he’s tough on us," said Gibbons. "Lawrence is a groundball guy, (Longoria) is unfamiliar with him, we needed to play the infield in (because of Smith), we thought we’d take a shot, maybe get a groundball at somebody and you get out of the inning. That’s hard to do, walk two guys to get to Longoria, I can guarantee you that."



Toronto Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin talks with relief pitcher Casey Lawrence. (Jason Behnken/AP)

Also difficult is that Josh Donaldson’s RBI single in the eighth gave the Blue Jays a 2-1 lead off Archer as the 2015 AL MVP, 3-for-28 in his career against the ace right-hander to that point, took a slider in the dirt for Ball 1 before shooting a 95 mph fastball up the middle. That cashed in Russell Martin, who opened the inning with a walk and went to third on Justin Smoak’s line-drive single.

The Blue Jays couldn’t add on after that and Biagini couldn’t hold the advantage, allowing a one-out RBI single to Steven Souza Jr., in the bottom half that knotted things up. The set-up man walked the tightrope again in the ninth, getting Kiermaier on a grounder to second he was a half-step away from beating out, stranding Smith at third.

Sanchez managed the blister issue on his right middle finger most of last season, finding ways to keep a hotspot on the tip from flaring up due to pressure from the corner of the fingernail against the skin. But the issue re-emerged March 27 during 3.1 innings of erratic work against the Philadelphia Phillies, keeping him from pitching in a minor-league game as a way to stay sharp ahead of Saturday.

No matter, he came out pumping legit heat, throwing seven fastballs in an easy-peasy first, all 96-98 mph, and the blister wasn’t an issue.

"I felt strong, a very anticipated start for me, getting to see everyone do their thing and being the last one out there," said Sanchez. "I was just trying to keep the ball down, keep zeroes across the board, I knew it was going to be tough facing Archer, not a lot of runs were going to be scored. The quicker I got my team back in the dugout to get the sticks going, that was the game plan."

Sportsnet Fantasy Baseball Pool Play in the Sportsnet Fantasy Baseball Pool for your chance to win one of two prizes of $1000!

Sanchez used his curveball to strike out Logan Morrison in the first baseman’s first two at-bats before a change-up induced a weak 6-3 grounder in the third. The only batter Sanchez didn’t have an answer for was Smith, who walked twice and singled off the pitcher’s glove in the fifth, eventually scoring on Corey Dickerson’s RBI single to open the scoring.

Intriguingly, Sanchez turned to his change-up much more often in the sixth inning, giving the Rays a different look their third and fourth times through the order. Still, his final pitch of the night was a perfect low-and-away two-seamer at 95 that Dickerson swung over to strand Smith at second.

"They’re a very aggressive team and I’ve seen that the first couple of times through the lineup," said Sanchez. "Going that third time through, they weren’t going to get off the heater and Russ knew that, so we tried to give them a different look. I felt good with the pitch."

Radio_Icon Radio_Icon The Sportsnet Hot Stove Early impressions of the 2017 Blue Jays Originally aired April 08 2017





Your browser does not support the audio element.

Archer was just as good, retiring his first 12 batters and allowing just two baserunners through six. But he lost the zone to start the seventh, walking Donaldson and Jose Bautista to open the frame. Kendrys Morales then hit a slicing liner down the left-field line that landed foul by a foot before hitting into a double play, but Troy Tulowitzki picked him by shooting a groundball to left that tied the game 1-1.

Similarly, Martin’s walk started the rally in the eighth and Donaldson picked up Kevin Pillar, who popped out to the catcher, and Devon Travis, who struck out looking, when the Blue Jays had men on the corners with one out.

"We had a chance to add on," said Gibbons. "That would have been big, no doubt about it, and they answered right back."

That’s the way the season’s first week as a whole has gone for the Blue Jays – one swing away, or one pitch short.