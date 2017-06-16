Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Sanchez, Hicks held out of Yankees lineup with injuries
New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez follows through on a two-run single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, June 10, 2017, in New York.
(Frank Franklin II/AP)
OAKLAND, Calif. — The New York Yankees are keeping catcher Gary Sanchez and outfielder Aaron Hicks out of the lineup with minor injuries.
Manager Joe Girardi said before Friday night’s game in Oakland that Sanchez is day to day with a groin injury and Hicks is day to day with a sore left Achilles. Girardi said he is encouraged neither injury got worse since Thursday night and the two will be re-evaluated Saturday.
The Yankees also placed right-hander Adam Warren on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation and optioned right-hander Giovanny Gallegos to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Catcher Kyle Higashioka and outfielder Mason Williams were recalled from Triple-A.