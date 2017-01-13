Six minor leaguers suspended 50 games for drug violations
In this Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2016 photo, Gary Cornish, a minor league pitcher for the New York Mets Class A team, works out at MCU Park near Coney Island amusement park in Brooklyn, in New York. In the June major league baseball draft, Cornish agreed to a $10,000 signing bonus and was assigned to the Cyclones. While signing bonuses for players in this year's draft ranged as high as $6.2 million, more than a quarter of drafted players agreed to $10,000 or less. But the Mets minor leaguers live in a difference financial universe than the 1 percenters on the National League champions, who have 17 players making $2 million and up this year. (Kathy Willens/AP)
NEW YORK — Pitchers Carlos Gonzalez of Cincinnati, Gary Cornish of the New York Mets and Makay Nelson of Houston and Boston outfielder Tyler Spoon have been suspended 50 games following positive tests for banned stimulants under baseball’s minor league drug program.
The commissioner’s office also said Friday that Detroit pitcher Tommy Collier and free agent infielder Kal Simmons have been suspended 50 games apiece following their second positive tests for drugs of abuse.
The office said Gonzalez tested positive for methamphetamine, while Cornish, Nelson and Spoon tested positive for amphetamine.
Gonzalez is at Triple-A Louisville and Collier at Double-A Erie. Cornish (Brooklyn), Nelson (Tri-City) and Spoon (Greenville) are at Class A.