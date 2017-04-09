Souza, Rays hand Blue Jays a third straight defeat

ST. PETERBURG, Fla. — Steven Souza Jr. hit a three-run homer and was involved in a scrum after a slide during the Tampa Bay Rays’ 7-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

Corey Dickerson and Jesus Sucre also homered, and Jake Odorizzi (1-1) went six effective innings for the Rays, who took three of four from Toronto at Tropicana Field. Tampa Bay has won 23 of its last 30 home series against the Blue Jays, going 61-33 during that stretch.

Toronto got a home run from Josh Donaldson, who left after grounding out in the sixth with right calf tightness, but dropped to 1-5.

Both benches briefly emptied in the second when Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki took issue with Souza’s slide into second base on Logan Morrison’s double-play grounder. No punches were thrown.

Souza completed a four-run third with a three-run drive off Marco Estrada (0-1) that put Tampa Bay up 4-2. Estrada, who was 0-3 with a 6.46 ERA in three starts last season against Tampa Bay, gave up five runs and seven hits in five innings.

Odorizzi, hit in the leg by Jose Bautista's inning-ending grounder in the third, allowed two runs and two hits. He retired 16 of his last 17 batters.

Jumbo Diaz and Tommy Hunter completed the three-hitter. Bautista's two-out double in the ninth off Hunter was Toronto's first hit since Kendrys Morales' one-out double in the first.

Sucre added a two-run single in the eighth.

Donaldson hit a solo homer during a two-run first for the Blue Jays. The slugger has gone deep four times in 20 at-bats against Odorizzi.

Rays centre fielder Kevin Kiermaier was ejected by plate umpire Mike Muchlinski in the seventh for arguing a called third strike.

The Blue Jays won the series opener Thursday, and had a lead in all three of their losses. At 1-5, Toronto matched its worst start, which came in 2014.

Tampa Bay completed its season-opening homestand at 5-2. It's the first time the Rays have started a year by winning five of seven.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: LHP J.P. Howell was put on the 10-day disabled list with left shoulder discomfort and RHP Dominic Leone was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo.

Rays: OF Colby Rasmus (hip surgery) missed a third straight game on his rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte due to knee soreness stemming from a collision in the outfield Thursday night.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: LHP J.A. Happ (0-1) will face Milwaukee RHP Wily Peralta (1-0) in Toronto's home opener Tuesday night. Toronto had a home attendance of 3,392,099 last season, its most since 1993 (4,057,947).

Rays: RHP Alex Cobb (1-0) and Yankees RHP Michael Pineda (0-1) are the scheduled starters for New York's home opener Monday. Cobb, who allowed one run over 5 2/3 innings in a 4-1 win over New York on Wednesday night, will try to become the first pitcher to beat the Yankees twice within New York's first seven games of a season since Tampa Bay's Victor Zambrano in 2004.