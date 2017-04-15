How the sports community is celebrating Jackie Robinson Day

Members of the Los Angeles Dodgers wear No. 2 in honor of former Dodger Jackie Robinson prior to a baseball game on April 15, 2016. Baseball teams continue their No. 42 tradition today, on the 70th anniversary of Robinson's debut. (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

On April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson forever changed the game of baseball.

Robinson made his Major League debut 70 years ago today, officially breaking the sport’s colour barrier and opening the door for so many others to follow in his footsteps.

On Saturday, baseball teams across the league continued their tradition of honouring the late baseball great by sporting his iconic No. 42, which he wore over the course of his decade-long career with the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Many members of the sporting community—including athletes, teams, and other iconic figures—also paid tribute to Robinson and his legacy via social media. Here’s a look at what they said:

