Stroman’s strong 2017 a rare bright spot for Blue Jays

TORONTO – As bullpens have expanded around MLB, the 200-inning starter has gradually become something of a rarity.

Three 2016 playoff teams, the Orioles, Mets and Dodgers, advanced without a 200-inning starter. Around baseball, just 15 pitchers logged 200 innings last year, down from 45 a decade earlier.

Thanks to Marcus Stroman, the Blue Jays had one of those 15 pitchers last year, and his performance in a 2-0 loss to the Brewers suggests he’s capable of returning to that threshold in 2017 while allowing fewer runs.

The 25-year-old pitched a complete game Wednesday, something no Blue Jays pitcher did during the 2016 regular season. He lasted all nine innings because of a sinking fastball that had enough late life to generate 15 ground ball outs.

As the reigning MLB leader in ground ball rate, Stroman has made a habit of keeping his infielders busy. Opposing teams know what’s coming, but that doesn’t make it any easier to connect.

“If you can still get hitters to hit the ball on the ground even though they’re looking for it there, that’s when it’s just overpowering stuff,” catcher Russell Martin said. “He can do that. He’s electric like that.

“When he’s got good velocity and he’s got good action on that sinker, that’s when he’s at his best.”

A year ago, Stroman struggled early, with an ERA over 5.00 as late as July 15, before finishing strong on his way to a 4.37 ERA in 204 innings. This time he’s pitching well from the start, with an ERA of 1.76 after recording his first complete game since his 2014 rookie season.

“Me and Russ had a pretty good roll going,” he said after the start.

Stroman mixed in his curveball and his cutter on a night he needed just 100 pitches to shut down Milwaukee’s lineup four times through the order. He struck out four, picked off a runner, recorded an infield pop-up and induced six fly balls, but it was the two-seam fastball that allowed him to generate ground ball after ground ball and escape innings quickly.

“Really that’s what’s turned him into the quality pitcher he is, when he picked that up a couple of years ago,” manager John Gibbons said. “He’s one of those guys who can always bail himself out of trouble with that big ground ball.”

And when Stroman’s on the mound it’s not only a question of what he’s throwing, but how he’s throwing it.

“Of course he’s got all of the gyrations, the windup stuff,” Gibbons said. “That works to his benefit. He’s running with that.”

As Brewers hitters can now attest, it’s almost as though Stroman has two repertoires: one for his pitches and another for his deliveries. In the top of the first inning, Stroman rocked into his motion against Ryan Braun, only to rock back onto his heel, re-start his delivery and deliver a 95 m.p.h. fastball. Later in the game, catcher Jett Bandy saw the same delivery—one that would instantly prompt a balk if Stroman accidentally broke it out with runners on base.

Domingo Santana and Travis Shaw saw hesitation pitches from Stroman, while Shaw and Keon Broxton both had their patience tested while the right-hander took long pauses at the very beginning of his delivery. At this point, these variations on Stroman’s delivery seem less like experimentation and more like a fixture of his game.

More importantly, the pitches themselves had enough life on them to keep the ball on the ground. That attribute allowed Stroman to provide the Blue Jays with valuable bulk innings last year. This time around, the combination of quality and quantity allows the Blue Jays to dream a little bigger.

“I don’t want to give the ball up,” Stroman said. “I want to finish the game every single time. That’s the mindset. That’s the mentality.”