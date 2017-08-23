T.J. Oshie tries to temper expectations for Capitals’ season

Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie is trying to calm expectations for his team ahead of the upcoming season.

“I don’t expect us to run away with it like we did the past couple years in the regular season,” Oshie said in an interview with NHL.com.

The Capitals won the Presidents Trophy for the second consecutive year this past season but were bounced from the playoffs by the eventual Stanley Cup-champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

This off-season, the Capitals have seen many veteran players depart, including Justin Williams (Carolina), Marcus Johansson (New Jersey), Karl Alzner (Montreal), Kevin Shattenkirk (New York Rangers) and Nate Schmidt (Vegas).

Oshie, who signed an eight-year, $46-million contract in June, says with all the changes to the Capitals’ roster, younger players will get a chance to make an impact.

“We lost a lot of really, really good players, and I think we knew that was going to happen,” Oshie said. “Now we’re going to need a lot of younger guys to fill in for a lot of different roles.

“We will really need to make it a group effort to make up for players that we’ve lost and to help lead the young guys that are now going to be stepping in.”

Oshie says the Capitals need only look at their chief rivals in Pittsburgh to learn how to adjust to high roster turnover. If they do that, Oshie says, the Capitals should get another chance to unseat the Penguins in the playoffs next spring.

“We just need to keep playing our best hockey, starting at training camp, and be ready for playoffs when they roll around,” he said.