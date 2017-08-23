Taylor Motter replaces injured Cano, lifts Mariners past Braves

ATLANTA — Taylor Motter replaced an injured Robinson Cano and gave Seattle the lead with a two-run single in the eighth inning, lifting the Mariners over the Atlanta Braves 9-6 on Wednesday night.

Cano had two doubles before leaving with tightness in his left hamstring in the third.

Kyle Seager added a three-run homer in the eighth inning off Dan Winkler.

After blowing a 4-3 lead in the seventh, the Mariners rallied against Jim Johnson (6-3) in the eighth. Motter’s single to centre field drove in Jean Segura, who doubled, and Yonder Alonso, who walked.

David Phelps (4-5, 2-1 AL) recorded two outs in the seventh after coming off the disabled list. Edwin Diaz recorded the final four outs — including three strikeouts in the ninth — for his 29th save in 33 chances.

Johnson allowed four runs without recording an out. He was booed when leaving the game.

Seattle’s Marc Rzepczynski gave up two runs to blow a 4-3 lead in the seventh.

Cano pulled up as he approached second base following his second double in the third inning. He walked off the field, accompanied by a trainer. There was no immediate word on the severity of the injury.

Losing Cano for a significant period of time could be a blow to the post-season hopes for Seattle, which began the day two games out of an AL wild card. Cano is hitting .277 with 19 homers and 78 RBIs.

The Mariners had at least one extra-base hit in each of the first five innings as R.A. Dickey gave up four runs and 11 hits in six innings.

Even Seattle right-hander Erasmo Ramirez, who had no hits in his first eight career at-bats, had success against Dickey. Ramirez had a run-scoring single in the second for his first career hit. He added another single to right field in the fifth to become only the fourth Seattle pitcher with two hits in a game. No Seattle pitcher has had three hits.

Ramirez gave up three runs in six innings.

Ender Inciarte had four hits for Atlanta. Freddie Freeman drove in two runs with two hits, including a run-scoring single off Nick Vincent in the eighth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: CF Guillermo Heredia left the game in the eighth after being hit on his right arm by a pitch from Jason Motte in the seventh.

Braves: IF Johan Camargo (right knee bone bruise) and 3B Adonis Garcia (left ring finger) could be ready for rehabilitation assignments next week. Garcia hurt his finger on a swing. He had surgery soon after he was placed on the DL on June 7.

ROSTER MOVES

The Braves selected the contract of LHP A.J. Minter, a second-round pick in 2015, from Triple-A Gwinnett. Minter made his major league debut with a perfect ninth that included two strikeouts.

Seattle OF Leonys Martin was designated for assignment to clear a spot for Phelps (right elbow impingement).

UP NEXT

Mariners: Following an off day on Thursday, the team’s 12-game road trip continues Friday when LHP Ariel Miranda (8-6, 4.78) makes his second start against the New York Yankees. He allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings in a no-decision in Mariners’ 6-5 win on July 22 in Seattle.

Braves: After Thursday’s day off, RHP Julio Teheran (7-11, 5.02) will face Colorado on Friday night. Teheran is 4-1 with a 2.17 ERA in eight career starts against the Rockies.