Tom Koehler to make Blue Jays debut Thursday

Tom Koehler will make his Toronto Blue Jays debut Thursday when he starts against the Tampa Bay Rays in the finale of a three-game series.

The Blue Jays acquired the right-hander from the Miami Marlins on Saturday. Koehler pitched to a 7.92 ERA over 12 starts with the Marlins in 2017.

Toronto also announced it will push J.A. Happ‘s start to Friday’s series opener against the Minnesota Twins at Rogers Centre. The rotation has not been decided beyond that.