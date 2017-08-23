Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Top Blue Jays prospect Bo Bichette returns to Dunedin lineup
Dunedin Blue Jays manager John Schneider on Baseball Central to discuss the honour of guiding the club's top prospects Vladimir Guerrero Jr and Bo Bichette through this early stage of their careers. Photo by Bryan Mitchell.
Schneider also touched base on the progress of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the top Blue Jays prospect who’s enjoying a similarly strong season. Both have made significant progress in 2017, but they still have lots of work to do before they’re big-league ready.
“It’s up to them how they develop with the things we’re asking them to get better at, and then just how they go out and perform,” said Schneider.
“You never know, it could be as early as next, or it could be three years from now.”
Dunedin Blue Jays manager John Schneider previews pipeline of young talent