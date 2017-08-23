Top Blue Jays prospect Bo Bichette returns to Dunedin lineup

Dunedin Blue Jays manager John Schneider expects Bo Bichette to return to the lineup Wednesday after missing more than a week with a sprained right ankle.

Bichette, who’s hitting .344 in 30 games with the Blue Jays’ high-A affiliate, last played August 13.

“Unless he comes in here with something drastically different than yesterday, Bo is back in the lineup tonight playing short(stop),” said Schneider on Wednesday.

“(He) hit first base awkwardly, wasn’t anything terribly bad, but we wanted to make sure that he was 100 per cent ready to go.”

Bichette, the son of former MLB all-star Dante Bichette, has played in 30 games for Dunedin this season, posting a .344/.399/.448 slash line.

Watch 40 in 40: Greatest Blue Jays Watch “40 in 40: Greatest Blue Jays” on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 4:00 p.m. ET following the Blue Jays-Twins game on Sportsnet.

Schneider also touched base on the progress of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the top Blue Jays prospect who’s enjoying a similarly strong season. Both have made significant progress in 2017, but they still have lots of work to do before they’re big-league ready.

“It’s up to them how they develop with the things we’re asking them to get better at, and then just how they go out and perform,” said Schneider.

“You never know, it could be as early as next, or it could be three years from now.”

You can listen to Schneider’s full interview with Sporsnet The Fan 590 here: